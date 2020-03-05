Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Holdings Raised by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,278,000 after buying an additional 7,901,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,483,000 after purchasing an additional 642,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,613,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,166,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 385,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,207. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $90.12. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

