Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) PT Lowered to C$0.40

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

ESN stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.27. 69,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. Essential Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$0.49.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

