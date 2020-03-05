Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Shares of EL traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.09. 101,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,801. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $152.99 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.37 and a 200-day moving average of $198.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

