Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $71.98, but opened at $69.39. Evergy shares last traded at $69.85, with a volume of 80,925 shares traded.

The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Evergy by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,043 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,599 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,570,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,247,000 after purchasing an additional 738,843 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,566,000 after purchasing an additional 433,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Evergy by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 861,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after buying an additional 416,812 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.82.

Evergy Company Profile (NYSE:EVRG)

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

