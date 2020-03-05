Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 464,543 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $101,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,963,000 after acquiring an additional 893,951 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after purchasing an additional 356,359 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,685,000 after purchasing an additional 61,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,467,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,698. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $68.38 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

