Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 63.39%.

Shares of XAN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,410. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 285.45, a current ratio of 285.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Exantas Capital has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $374.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.71.

XAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

