Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Buys 310,000 Shares

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 310,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,863,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc bought 547,500 shares of Exterran stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $3,909,150.00.

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $227.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.04. Exterran Corp has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $272.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.20 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exterran Corp will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Exterran by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Exterran by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Exterran by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Exterran by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exterran during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

