Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Purchases 547,500 Shares of Stock

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 547,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $3,909,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 310,000 shares of Exterran stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $1,863,100.00.

Exterran stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.61. 477,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $227.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.04. Exterran Corp has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exterran Corp will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exterran in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

