Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a media sentiment score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $191.76 on Thursday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,296 shares of company stock worth $17,449,702 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

