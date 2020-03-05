FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Price Down 8.6% After Earnings Miss

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares dropped 8.6% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $38.44 and last traded at $39.46, approximately 1,804,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 604,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $256,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $264,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,704.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,971 over the last ninety days. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,613,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in FibroGen by 260.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in FibroGen by 24.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 28,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.77.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

