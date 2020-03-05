Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 796,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,456 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $109,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $7.18 on Thursday, hitting $142.75. 4,079,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,358. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $104.73 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.31.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

