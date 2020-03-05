Financial Analysis: Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) & Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pareteum and Agilysys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pareteum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Agilysys 0 0 5 0 3.00

Pareteum presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,023.60%. Agilysys has a consensus target price of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.78%. Given Pareteum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pareteum is more favorable than Agilysys.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pareteum and Agilysys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pareteum $32.44 million 2.19 -$12.98 million $0.09 6.92 Agilysys $140.84 million 4.85 -$13.16 million ($0.57) -50.70

Pareteum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agilysys. Agilysys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pareteum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pareteum has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pareteum and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pareteum -23.68% -1.66% -1.21% Agilysys -6.76% -10.78% -6.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of Pareteum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Pareteum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Agilysys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pareteum beats Agilysys on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various other applications. In addition, the company provides software solutions, which layer over disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged communication services and applications for enterprise communications and core telecommunications markets; and Wi-Fi access on mobile devices through its SaaS platform. Pareteum Corporation serves the markets of Internet of Things, mobile virtual network operators, smart cities, and application developers. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience. It also provides support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. Agilysys, Inc. serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

