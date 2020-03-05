Financial Review: First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) vs. Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of First Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Patriot National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. First Financial Bancorp pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Financial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bancorp and Patriot National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp $738.95 million 2.80 $198.07 million $2.14 9.82 Patriot National Bancorp $42.00 million 1.26 $3.20 million N/A N/A

First Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Financial Bancorp and Patriot National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Patriot National Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.62%. Given First Financial Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp 26.81% 9.56% 1.47% Patriot National Bancorp -2.45% -1.65% -0.12%

Summary

First Financial Bancorp beats Patriot National Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it offers a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 67 banking centers in Ohio; 3 banking centers in Illinois; 73 banking centers in Indiana; and 16 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services through its main office in Stamford; seven branch offices in Connecticut; and two branch offices in New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

