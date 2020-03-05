First Foundation Advisors Acquires 19,396 Shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,396 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the third quarter worth $31,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 533,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 119,532 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.77. 60,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,990. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

