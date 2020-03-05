First Foundation Advisors Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.73.

EW stock traded down $8.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.68. The stock had a trading volume of 98,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,025. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $165.69 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.43 and a 200 day moving average of $229.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,863.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $5,246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,127 shares of company stock valued at $30,638,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

