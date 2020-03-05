First Foundation Advisors Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.35.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.81. 6,451,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,511. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.73 and a 200 day moving average of $227.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

