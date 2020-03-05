First Foundation Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,063,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 392,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $6.12 on Thursday, reaching $171.61. The company had a trading volume of 81,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,141. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $143.94 and a 52-week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

