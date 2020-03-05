First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,913,000 after purchasing an additional 183,646 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,761,000 after buying an additional 64,109 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,066,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,647,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 778,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,581,000 after buying an additional 153,015 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of QQQ traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.20. 11,899,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,109,096. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $169.27 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.73.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

