First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 16.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 45,252,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,805,512. The company has a market capitalization of $267.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

