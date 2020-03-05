First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 1.6% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTT stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $25.00. 52,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,030. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

