First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

First Foundation Advisors cut its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,669 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Shares of KO traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.74. 17,909,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,532,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.