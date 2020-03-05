First Foundation Advisors Grows Stake in IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGP)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGP) by 105.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,763 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 1.18% of IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Get IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGGP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,116. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0581 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.