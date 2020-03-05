First Foundation Advisors Grows Stake in New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 215.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,916 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 1.09% of New America High Income Fund worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in New America High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of New America High Income Fund by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New America High Income Fund by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HYB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

New America High Income Fund Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

