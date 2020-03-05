First Foundation Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 154.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,364 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd alerts:

VTA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.10. 13,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,579. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.