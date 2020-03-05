First Foundation Advisors Has $2.04 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after acquiring an additional 519,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $970,490,000 after purchasing an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 751,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,826,000 after buying an additional 234,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.66.

Shares of SWKS traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,142,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,295. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average is $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,535,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,482 shares of company stock valued at $15,228,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

