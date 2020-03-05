First Foundation Advisors Has $2.17 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,455 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.55% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.90. 1,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,033. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

