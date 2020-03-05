First Foundation Advisors Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,090 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 1.71% of PCM Fund worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in PCM Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PCM Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PCM traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.13. 831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,718. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. PCM Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

