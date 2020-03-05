First Foundation Advisors Has $2.29 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $6,589,000. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $121.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,344,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,693. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $307.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.