First Foundation Advisors Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $994,593,000 after buying an additional 6,753,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after buying an additional 2,998,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $264,618,000 after buying an additional 4,502,466 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,439 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $107,457,000 after buying an additional 558,186 shares during the period. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 947,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,999. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Cfra lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

