First Foundation Advisors Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.11. 40,716,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,464,572. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.