First Foundation Advisors Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 3.30% of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 161,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 29,078 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEV traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,700. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.0446 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

