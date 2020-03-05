First Foundation Advisors Has $3.26 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 65,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.35. 17,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $68.47.

