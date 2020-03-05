First Foundation Advisors Has $856,000 Holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 18.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 132,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT alerts:

RA stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $21.06. 11,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,050. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA).

Receive News & Ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.