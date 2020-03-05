First Foundation Advisors Has $894,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,711,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,874,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 175,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $4.38 on Thursday, hitting $122.96. The company had a trading volume of 90,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.10 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

