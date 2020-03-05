First Foundation Advisors Has $929,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 239.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,530. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $11.22 on Thursday, hitting $273.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,347,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,086,757. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The firm has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.