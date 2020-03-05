First Foundation Advisors Increases Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2,552.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 255,734 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $49,724,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $22.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,520,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,561. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.94. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $269.60 and a 12-month high of $433.85. The company has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a PE ratio of -216.98, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

