First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,426 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:BLW traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.53. 12,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,114. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.