First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $17.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $384.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,445. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.35 and a 200 day moving average of $395.88. The stock has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $292.53 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

