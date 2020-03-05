First Foundation Advisors Purchases 12,364 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 373.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $111.84. 1,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,388. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $103.65 and a one year high of $112.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

