First Foundation Advisors Purchases 123,895 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 147.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 123,895 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000.

FRA traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,611. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $13.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

