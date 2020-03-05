First Foundation Advisors Purchases 2,774 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.64% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 85,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GII traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.43. 308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,881. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $57.32.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

