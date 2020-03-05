First Foundation Advisors Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.48 on Thursday, reaching $76.19. 12,379,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,739,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

