First Foundation Advisors Raises Stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 137.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,981 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned 2.31% of AMREP worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

In other AMREP news, Director Robert Robotti sold 52,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $314,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXR traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. 955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,103. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 million, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.92.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

