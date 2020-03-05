First Foundation Advisors Raises Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Baidu were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 185.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BOCOM International cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.98.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,693. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.47. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $186.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 137.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.