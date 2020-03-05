First Foundation Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Charles Schwab by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Charles Schwab by 39.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 609,202 shares of company stock worth $28,521,767. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,933,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,533,142. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

