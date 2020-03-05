First Foundation Advisors Reduces Holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 36.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS during the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS during the 4th quarter worth $865,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 87,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $21.66. 3,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,536. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $22.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

