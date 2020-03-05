First Foundation Advisors Reduces Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,671 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Nike were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Nike by 110.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth $75,136,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Nike by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,476,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $352,155,000 after purchasing an additional 706,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $90.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,815,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,905,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.23. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

