First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 48.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $206,000. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Diageo by 8.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Diageo by 117.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

NYSE:DEO traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.87. The stock had a trading volume of 45,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,960. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.37. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $138.91 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

