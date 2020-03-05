First Foundation Advisors Sells 4,730 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

BK traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.30. 10,945,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

