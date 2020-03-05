First Foundation Advisors Takes Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 199,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 24,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter.

VVR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 73,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,046. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

